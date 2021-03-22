Naked woman invades TV show live on air (video)

In a bizarre incident in Romania, a naked woman stormed onto the set of a live TV program and threw a stone at the female host.

Stunned as the woman was approaching her, the presenter named Mirela Vaida screamed and took some steps back to protect herself.

Two employees on set chased the woman, trying to stop her, but the intruder managed to throw a stone at the presenter, fortunately, missing her.

The reason for the strange attack is not clear, but Romanian media speculate it could have occurred to boost the slumping ratings of the TV show. According to the website Capital, the ratings numbers skyrocketed immediately after the whole episode, with the percentages tripling.