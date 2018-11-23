Naked women, spaceships & peppers! The fantasy coffins of Ghana (20+ photos)

Funerals are a very sombre occasion throughout the world. Could there be a place where the final farewell to a loved one can be turned into a bright and colourful affair? A funeral, let’s say that could involve naked women, spaceships, or other outlandish thins?

A funeral in which the polished mahogany coffin is replaced by a whimsical wood-carved sculpture? Imagine the last farewell not accompanied by uncontrollable sobs but by celebration. Imagine a journey to the other side with style.

Now stop imagining, because the carpenters of Ga in coastal Ghana believe when people die they should be sent off in a bright, unique coffin that suits their personality. Ga carpenters have become renowned for their coffins, each one designed to represent an aspect of the deceased’s life.