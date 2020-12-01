Name: “Donald Duck” – 20% Germans returning home from ‘Covid-19’ countries use false details in forms

Approximately 20% of German travellers returning from countries designated as high-risk for Covid-19 use false data when filling in relevant forms, as German federal police say.

According to SPIEGEL, all travelers returning to Germany from high-risk countries are required to complete a form, but the reliability of the data is questionable, as the federal police reported the detection of inconsistencies in 2,985 forms out of a total of 15,147 submitted (ie 20%) in the past two weeks, as part of random checks at major airports in the country.

Travellers tend to enter incorrect names (even the name “Donald Duck” appeared), or incorrect addresses and telephone numbers, police said.

The police also report that they do not have access to electronic data in order to verify the validity of the information and simply compare it with passports. Violators are punished with severe fines amounting to 25,000 euros.

