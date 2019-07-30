Naomi Campbell banned from a hotel in France because she is black

Naomi Campbell has opened up about a ‘revolting’ incident in which she was banned from a hotel in France because she is black. The 49-year-old supermodel recalls how she and a friend tried to attend a party at the unnamed hotel in the South of France recently but was blocked from entering by door staff despite having an invite.

Sharing the horrific ordeal in an interview with Paris Match magazine, Naomi explained: ‘I was recently in a city in the South of France, where I was invited to participate in an event in a hotel whose name I will not mention. ‘They did not want to let my friend and I in because of the colour of my skin.’ Naomi reveals how she was surprised at the situation considering other party-goers were being allowed in while she stood outside the venue. ‘The guy at the entrance pretended that the place was full but he was letting other people in,’ she revealed.

more at metro.co.uk