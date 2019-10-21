Napoleon Bonaparte descendant marries great-great-great-niece of Austrian Emperor

History, quite often, has a sense of humor. For a descendant of Napoleon Bonaparte named Jean-Christophe, Prince Napoléon, that was exactly the case when he wed an Austrian countess with an equally-vibrant lineage.

The groom, 33, wed Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinnerberg this weekend in Paris in a royal wedding bearing significance as it’s now been over 200 years since the House of Hapsburg and the former House of France were brought together in marriage. The bride, 31, is, interestingly enough, the great-great-great-niece of Archduchess Marie-Louise of Austria, who was once the second wife of Napoleon.

According to reports, the couple first met in Paris. At the time, the countess was studying abroad in the French city when she met the London-based heir to Napoleon Bonaparte. He proposed in May 2019, with a whopping 40-carat diamond, which was reportedly sourced from a crown of Napoleon III.

