Narcissus: The first autosexual ever

When you are attracted to yourself you are an autosexual

Narcissus is a figure from Greek mythololy who became so enamoured with his appearance after seeing his reflection in a pool that he fell in love with himself and eventually melted away from the fire of passion burning inside him, eventually turning into a gold and white flower.

The name of this mythological creature is where the term narcisism is derived from and means when a person is in love with himself.

That might be mythology, but, as many Greek myths, this also has some basis in reality. In fact, there are people who actually say they are in love with themselves, being turned on by their own feel and appearance.

With so much sexual orientation fluidity floating around nowadays, it should not come as a surprise that this is also under that ever-expanding broad umbrella. It is called autosexual (or autoromantic) and it means that you have an emotional and sexual attraction to yourself.

So, to be autosexual, you have a sexual desire for yourself, being erotically aroused by your own physical being.

It can mean being turned on by your own look and nudity, getting butterflies when you think about yourself, being excited to spend time alone, and masturbating to the idea of yourself. It’s all the feelings we get for a potential new suitor but for ourselves.

Just ask Ghia Vitale, an autosexual and autoromantic, who reportedly engaged and married herself in after she proposed to herself after in March 2017.