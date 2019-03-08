NASA captures amazing images of shockwaves from supersonic aircraft (photos)

The images depict two T-38 supersonic jets from the US Air Force during a test flight

NASA has captured groundbreaking images of shockwaves from supersonic aircraft, the space agency said, as part of efforts to create a jet that flies faster than the speed of sound without producing a sonic boom.

Using newly upgraded air-to-air photographic technology that took 10 years to develop, NASA’s ethereal images show for the first time the interaction of shockwaves from two supersonic planes in flight.

The images depict two T-38 supersonic jets from the US Air Force during a test flight from the research centre at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

