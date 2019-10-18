NASA digitally enhanced image shows two galaxies colliding (video-photo)

An award winning image shows an ongoing galactic battle – an entire galaxy being torn apart because it drifted too close to its neighbour around 200 million light years away.

The arms of the spiral galaxy, spanning billions of miles, are being bent out of shape in a giant celestial wrestling match due to the massive forces of gravity generated by a neighbouring galaxy.

NASA’s Hubble Telescope captured the incredible scene, where gravity twisted the starburst galaxy’s spiral arms out of shape and triggered bright bursts of exploding stars – which has now been painstakingly recoloured by an astrophotographer.

NGC 7714 is a spiral galaxy located 100 million light-years from Earth – making it a relatively close neighbour in cosmic terms.

