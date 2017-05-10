NASA just released some absolutely spectacular new photos of Jupiter (PHOTOS)

Saturn has been getting a lot of focus recently, what with Cassini diving inside its rings and returning some glorious images.

But spare a thought for Jupiter, which is equally fascinating. We’ve currently got the Juno spacecraft in orbit around it, and it too has been sending back some decent snaps.

NASA actually encourages members of the public to take the images and spruce them up a bit, with featured images then posted on the JunoCam website. You can also vote on what features the spacecraft looks at next, such as the Great Red Spot.

So, without further ado, let’s look at some of the best recent images from Juno. Take it away, Jupiter. You’ve earned it.

