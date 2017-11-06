NASA Live – Earth From Space (video)

The International Space Station – ISS – circles the earth at 240 miles above the planet, on the edge of space in low earth orbit. The station is crewed by NASA astronauts as well as Russian Cosmonauts and a mixture of Japanese, Canadian and European astronauts as well.

The ISS passes into the dark side of the earth for roughly half of each of its 90-minute orbits. As the Space Station passes into a period of night every 45 mins video is unavailable – during this time, and other breaks in transmission recorded footage is shown when back in daylight earth will recommence. As seen from the Nasa ISS live stream on the International Space Station.