NASA maps confirm that the myth of Odysseus actually existed

She and a team that has published articles in international scientific journals believe that some of the events described, actually took place and prove that the natural phenomena mentioned, correspond to the time of their narration.

“Odysseus arrived in Ithaca on October 25, 1207 B.C.,” they wrote. “Five days later there was a 75% solar eclipse covering the Ionian Sea and then the murder of the suitors happened,” says Ms. Papadima.

The eclipse, as well as some of the reported events, have been verified by NASA maps describing natural phenomena from 4500 B.C. to 10,000 A.D.

“From 1300 BC to 1130 BC, the years in which the two epics are set, there were 14 solar eclipses. Only five were visible in the Ionian Sea and two of these had a 2% eclipse, so it was not possible to be noticed. “Another occurred with the setting of the sun, so we are only interested in two,” Ms. Papadima explained.

