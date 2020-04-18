NASA scientists have to wear red-blue 3D glasses to pilot the Mars rover as the advanced goggles don’t work at home

Not all the equipment could be sent home…

NASA scientists working from home are continuing to pilot the Mars Curiosity rover with a little help from a piece of technology that would be at home in a 1980s movie theater.

NASA sent nearly all 17,000 of its employees home in mid-March after multiple workers at its facilities tested positive for the coronavirus. And like the millions of other people now working from home, NASA’s teams have had to adapt.

In a blog post on Tuesday, NASA detailed how the team members driving Curiosity prepared their work-from-home setups, shipping equipment like headsets and monitors from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Not all the equipment could be sent home, however.

Curiosity’s pilots normally rely on special 3D goggles to look at the landscape around the rover and help it navigate and reach out its robotic arm. These goggles automatically flip between left- and right-eye views to create a 3D image.

