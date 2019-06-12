It looks like Starfleet is literally embedded on the planet next door: A dune in the shape of the famous logo from “Star Trek” appears prominently in a new picture from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). Even Captain Kirk himself (actor William Shatner) has weighed in.
Don’t expect to find Spock, Jean-Luc Picard or Michael Burnham squatting nearby, however. Just like the famous “face on Mars,” this Starfleet logo was produced by random chance, as wind, lava and other forces sculpted the Martian landscape.
“Enterprising viewers will make the discovery that these features look conspicuously like a famous logo,” the University of Arizona, which manages the MRO HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera, said in a statement. “You’d be right, but it’s only a coincidence.”
