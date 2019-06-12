It looks like Starfleet is literally embedded on the planet next door: A dune in the shape of the famous logo from “ Star Trek ” appears prominently in a new picture from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). Even Captain Kirk himself (actor William Shatner) has weighed in.

Don’t expect to find Spock, Jean-Luc Picard or Michael Burnham squatting nearby, however. Just like the famous “ face on Mars ,” this Starfleet logo was produced by random chance, as wind, lava and other forces sculpted the Martian landscape.

Hey @starwars! Will you hurry up your Rebel Scums? 🙄 We beat you! 😉😝👇🏻 https://t.co/b53KxKlAlj — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 13, 2019

“Enterprising viewers will make the discovery that these features look conspicuously like a famous logo,” the University of Arizona, which manages the MRO HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera, said in a statement . “You’d be right, but it’s only a coincidence.”

Read more HERE