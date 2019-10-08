NASA: Swarm of asteroids headed in the direction of Earth

The largest of these is roughly the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza

A swarm of space rocks is heading our way with more than a dozen asteroids due to zoom past Earth this week, NASA has revealed.

The largest of these is roughly the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza, whilst the smallest is a maximum of 16 meters in size – making it a few meters longer than a double-decker bus.

According to predictions issued by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Studies, the first seven space rocks will zoom past today.

They are called 2019 TU, 2019 TW1, 2019 RK, 2019 TC1, 2019 SB6, 2019 TM and 2019 TS. The largest of today’s cosmic visitors – 2019 TM – is believed to be up to 63 meters in size.

If it hit Earth, it would probably cause local damage and a limited number of deaths, but certainly wouldn’t endanger humanity.

