NASA to collaborate officially with the Hellenic Space Agency

Space agencies around the world will coordinate to prepare and implement an international mission to the Moon

Representatives of the Hellenic Space Agency participated in the International Astronautical Congress held in Bremen.

The conference unanimously decided to cooperate with space agencies around the world to prepare and implement an international mission to the Moon.

NASA is the head of this international mission and Greece will take part in the mission demonstrating that it is an equal partner in space events and that it can promote Greek scientists and Greek academic institutions to major missions.

Source: tornosnews