NASA unveils spacesuit to be worn by the first woman on the moon

NASA on Tuesday (Oct. 15) unveiled new prototypes of the spacesuits that will be worn by the first woman to walk on the moon.

In an event at the space agency’s headquarters, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine and spacesuit engineers share the first up-close look at two next-generation spacesuits designed for the agency’s Artemis program, which aims to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024.

“We are going to the moon by 2024 and we want it to be sustainable,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at the event, adding that the moon will be a testing ground to propel astronauts to an even farther destination.

“Ultimately the goal is this: e’re going to Mars,” Bridenstine said. “And in order to go to Mars, we need to use the moon as a proving ground.”

more at space.com