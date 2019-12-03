NASA’s plans for the 2020s include humans on the moon, detecting quakes on Mars & defending Earth from deadly asteroids

NASA’s plan for the next decade involves billions of dollars and spans millions of miles. And much like the universe, it’s only expanding.

One year ago, NASA announced plans to send astronauts back to the moon. The agency said it would eventually build a lunar base, and springboard to Mars in the years after that.

Since that announcement, NASA has planned an explosion of new space exploration projects. In September, NASA administrators shared a new plan to launch a telescope into Earth’s orbit that will hunt for deadly asteroids. In June, the agency introduced a mission to fly a nuclear-powered helicopter over the surface of Titan, an icy moon of Saturn, to scan for alien life.

