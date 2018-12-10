NASA’s Voyager 2 enters interatellar space (video)

For the second time in history, a human-made object has reached the space between the stars. NASA’s Voyager 2 probe now has exited the heliosphere – the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by the Sun.

Its twin, Voyager 1, made this historic crossing in 2012.

Voyager 2 now is slightly more than 18 billion kilometres from Earth. Mission operators still can communicate with Voyager 2 as it enters this new phase of its journey, but information – moving at the speed of light – takes about 16.5 hours to travel from the spacecraft to Earth. By comparison, light traveling from the Sun takes about eight minutes to reach Earth.