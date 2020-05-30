Natalie Eva Marie will kick your behind & leave beg for more! (videos-photos)

Natalie Eva Marie is a rear “breed”:
She is Mexican-Italian, a soccer player(!), a WWE athlete (say what???), a fashion designer and -above all- smoking hot fitness model!
With this description, it is no wonder why her social media accounts have millions of followers…
One of my favorite #booty builders ??????♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Bulgarian split squat is one of the best #exercise #movements you can do for developing your #quads, hip flexors, and posterior chain (hamstrings, #glutes, and back). It’s easy to learn, load, and program, and when it’s performed correctly, it’s also perfectly safe. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Give it a try the during your next #gym #workout and let me know what you think
The ancient Greek city (2800 BC) only metres below the sea (video)
Happy Super Bowl Sunday America ! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today is a day for family, friends, food, and football! No matter which team you are routing for, I wish you and yours a beautiful day filled with laughter and fun! ?? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A special THANK YOU to all the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who are currently overseas protecting our freedom and can’t spend today with their families. We appreciate everything you do for us and our country.????? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #superbowl #family #football #army #navy #marines #airforce #coastguard #america
(We told you so…)
Scientists analyze “mysterious black goo” used by ancient Egyptians to cover coffins and mummy cases