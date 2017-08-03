National Geographic: The winners of the “Travel Photographer of the Year Contest 2017″ (AMAZING PHOTOS)

Nature, Cities and People

The National Geographic magazine announced the winners of the “Travel Photographer of the Year Contest 2017″, a series of amazing photos that capture the glory of nature and man. The photos were posted on the magazine’s website.

The great winner was Sergio Tapiro Velasco from Mexico, who won with only one photo shot: the explosion of a volcano while lightnings strike.

The photos that competed were divided into three categories: Nature, Cities and People.

Sergio Tapiro Velasco
Category: Nature

n1

 

Hiromi Kano
Category: Nature
n2

 

Tarun Sinha
Category: Nature
n3

 

Clane Gessel
Category: Nature
n4

 

Y. Takafuji
Category: Nature
n5

 

Reynold Dewantara
Category: Nature
n6

 

Shane Gross
Category: Nature
n7

 

Hymakar Valluri
Category: Nature
n8

 

F. Dilek Uyar
Category: People
n9

 

See the rest of the winning photos HERE

 

