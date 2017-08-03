National Geographic: The winners of the “Travel Photographer of the Year Contest 2017″ (AMAZING PHOTOS)

The National Geographic magazine announced the winners of the “Travel Photographer of the Year Contest 2017″, a series of amazing photos that capture the glory of nature and man. The photos were posted on the magazine’s website.

The great winner was Sergio Tapiro Velasco from Mexico, who won with only one photo shot: the explosion of a volcano while lightnings strike.

The photos that competed were divided into three categories: Nature, Cities and People.

Sergio Tapiro Velasco

Category: Nature

Hiromi Kano

Category: Nature



Tarun Sinha

Category: Nature



Clane Gessel

Category: Nature



Y. Takafuji

Category: Nature



Reynold Dewantara

Category: Nature



Shane Gross

Category: Nature



Hymakar Valluri

Category: Nature



F. Dilek Uyar

Category: People



