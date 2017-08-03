National Geographic: The winners of the “Travel Photographer of the Year Contest 2017″ (AMAZING PHOTOS)

Related
The National Geographic magazine announced the winners of the “Travel Photographer of the Year Contest 2017″, a series of amazing photos that capture the glory of nature and man. The photos were posted on the magazine’s website.
The great winner was Sergio Tapiro Velasco from Mexico, who won with only one photo shot: the explosion of a volcano while lightnings strike.
The photos that competed were divided into three categories: Nature, Cities and People.
(Click to enlarge)
Sergio Tapiro Velasco
Category: Nature
Reynold Dewantara
Category: Nature
Hymakar Valluri
Category: Nature
F. Dilek Uyar
Category: People
See the rest of the winning photos HERE