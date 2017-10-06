National Geographic Traveler: Greece among Best Fall Trips of 2017

Greece is one of the world’s leading destinations with an estimated 30 million visitors this year. Coming off the heels of a record summer, Greece looks to position itself as a “365 Days Destination.”

(Kastoria Lake)

According to National Geographic Traveler, which recently named Greece one of their Best Fall Trips of 2017, “the best times to visit Greece are spring and fall, because you’ll find the best weather, blooming wildflowers and hotel availability”.

(Corfu)

The leading international travel journal notes: “If wine doesn’t pique your interest, opt for harvesting of a different sort. Some Greek agrotourism enterprises welcome tourists to participate in the olive harvest themselves, picking the fruit, pressing them to extract oil, and sharing meals in the countryside.

Don’t want to be put to work? We’d still encourage a trip to Greece this autumn. The 23rd annual International Film Festival begins in Athens on September 20 and runs through early October.

Climb Mount Lycabettus, visit the National Archeological Museum, and wander through ancient ruins“.

Citing the favourable review, the Greek National Tourism Organization is encouraging tourists from north America to take additional advantage of the particularly warm Greek weather this fall.

Source: greekreporter.com