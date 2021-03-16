National Vaccination Committee: Vaccination with AstraZeneca continues

There is no reason for the AstraZeneca vaccinations to be halted

The National Vaccination Committee at its meeting on Tuesday re-examined the issue that arose with reports of isolated cases of thrombosis in people who had been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, after the preventive temporary suspension of additional vaccinations in various countries.

The Committee has examined the available date and unanimously considers that there is no reason to amend its recommendation of 11/3/2021 and halt the AstraZeneca vaccinations.

The Committee notes that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), which have access to all data from all countries, recommend that vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine be continued.

