NATO: Accession protocol for “North Macedonia” to be signed on February 6

The Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg announced that the accession protocol of “North Macedonia”, as he calls FYROM, would be signed on February 6.

“On 6 February we will write history: #NATO Allies will sign the accession protocol with the future Republic of North Macedonia together with FM @Dimitrov_Nikola”, the NATO secretary tweeted.

The controversial Prespes Agreement, which was passed in Greek parliament last week has caused great concern for Russia as it paved the way for the small nation to enter the US-led military alliance and expand its influence even more on the Balkan region, an area Russia holds strategic interests in.