NATO to investigate Turkish aggression against France

NATO is investigating an incident in the Mediterranean in which France says Turkish frigates were “extremely aggressive” towards one of its naval vessels, the head of the alliance said Thursday.

“We have made sure that the NATO military authorities are investigating the incident to bring full clarity into what happened,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after a video meeting of alliance defence ministers.

