NATO to join anti-ISIS coalition

NATO will join the U.S. Coalition against the Islamic State (ISIL) forces in Iraq and Syria, the AFP News Agency reported, Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

This move by NATO comes just hours after U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, stated he expects the organization to join this coalition despite some reservations by member-states.

“The NATO (member state) ambassadors decided this evening an action plan on terrorism for the summit. It includes the accession of NATO to the global coalition against IS,” one diplomat said, as quoted by the AFP.

“This means that the AWACS will not just do airspace surveillance but airspace management,” the AFP quoted a diplomat saying, asking not to be identified.

“They are going to coordinate the flights and direct airplanes over Syria and Iraq but only for flights which are not related to bombings.”

NATO leaders will formally endorse the decision at Thursday’s summit, the AFP added.

