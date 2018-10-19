Navy helicopter crashes aboard USS Ronald Reagan in Philippine Sea

“All injured personnel are in stable condition under evaluation by Ronald Reagan medical staff”

An MH-60 Seahawk helicopter has “crashed on the flight deck” of the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, the Navy said Friday.

The mishap, which happened shortly after takeoff at about 9 a.m. Friday, is under investigation, a statement from the service said.

“All injured personnel are in stable condition under evaluation by Ronald Reagan medical staff,” it added. “While some personnel will be medically evacuated ashore, none of the injuries is life-threatening.”

The Yokosuka-based carrier was conducting “routine operations” with its strike group when the incident occurred, the statement said.

The Ronald Reagan “remains fully mission capable and has resumed flight operations,” it added.

Source: stripes