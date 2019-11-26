Nazca lines: More than 100 new images found etched into the Peruvian desert!

Scientists were able to use artificial intelligence to scan aerial images for what they called “biomorphic” shapes

Scientists at Yamagata University in Japan have discovered more than 100 new Nazca lines in the Peruvian desert.

The research team used a combination of on-the-ground fieldwork and data analysis to identify these newest carvings or geoglyphs. Working in partnership with IBM Thomas J Watson Research Center, the team was able to use artificial intelligence to scan aerial images and for what they called “biomorphic” shapes, or shapes that look similar to plants, animals, or humans.

The Watson program identified one of the 143 geoglyphs found by the research team – the first ever instance of an AI program doing so.

