NBA star Kanter to PANA: “Let’s hope I wear your jersey one day”

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens strengthened its roster by signing swingman Mario Hezonja for the remainder of the season, the club announced Monday. Hezonja (2.02 meters, 25 years old) arrives from Portland of the NBA, where he averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 59 NBA games last season.

The Greens thanked his former teammate, Enes Kanter, for his pivotal role in the Croatian’s move to Pana. The Turkish NBA star responded with a promise: “Everything to help my Greek brothers and my Greek sisters. Let’s hope that one day we will see Kanter wearing your jersey.”

Anything to help my Greek brothers and sisters. 🇬🇷 Let’s hope one day we see a Kanter wear your jersey ❤️ #WeTheGreens ☘️ https://t.co/h33MBxUecm — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) February 22, 2021

