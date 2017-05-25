ND faction wins university student elections

According to the tally count so far, DAP-ND, the youth party affiliated to major Greek opposition party New Democracy, prevailed in the university student elections across the country’s institutions winning 45.97% of the votes. PKS has won 16.94% of the votes, followed by EAAK with 16.14% and 11.62% by PAASP. Abstention was the highest of all parties as less than 8,000 students took part in the electoral procedures. The counting will be completed later today and the final results will be announced by each student faction.