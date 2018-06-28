ND lead SYRIZA by over 12 points in latest poll

Major opposition party New Democracy (ND) has extended its lead to 12.5% points over ruling SYRIZA party in the latest poll, according to pollsters Pulse. The survey, broadcast on SKAI TV’s main news bulletin, revealed that 34% of the respondents said they intended to vote for ND, compared to 21.5% who chose SYRIZA. ND increased its percentage by three points (it was 31%) compared to the previous measurement, while SYRIZA also recorded a slight rise to 21.5% from 19.5% in May.

The Movement for Change (KINAL) party came in the third spot with 7.5%, followed by extreme right Golden Dawn (GD) and the Greek Communist party (KKE) who both had 6%.

The poll showed that no other party managed to exceed the 3% threshold necessary to enter Greek parliament, with the Independent Greeks (ANEL) standing at 1.5% and the Union Centrists at 2.5%.

In terms of who those asked believed would win the next elections 58% said ND against 23% who saw SYRIZA prevailing.

62% of respondents consider the agreement with FYROM to be negative, compared to just 27% of respondents, while 11% say they have no opinion.