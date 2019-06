ND leader Mitsotakis and wife Mareva enjoy a meal in Nafplion (photos)

ND president took some time from his demanding schedule

After his party’s landslide victory in the last week’s European Elections, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis found some time to enjoy a meal with his wife Mareva.

The couple sat down at a restaurant in picturesque Nafplion on Friday, where Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at a political rally in support of the candidate running for regional governor P. Nikas in the second round of elections tomorrow.

The ND president was touring Corinth, Arcadia, and Argolis.