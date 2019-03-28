ND leads SYRIZA by 10%, latest poll shows

ND leader Mitsotakis considered the most suitable to become Prime Minister in the poll

Major opposition party New Democracy (ND) leads ruling SYRIZA party by 10-points in the latest poll conducted by Pulse on behalf of Skai TV.

The main opposition party received 32.5% against 22.5% of SYRIZA. In voting intention, New Democracy got 30.5% (30% in the previous measurement) compared to 21.5% (20.5%) received by SYRIZA.

Golden Dawn and a Movement for Change followed with 7% and the KKE with 5.5%.

The President of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis was considered the most suitable to become Prime Minister with 36% against 25% of current PM Alexis Tsipras.