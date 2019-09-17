ND leads SYRIZA by 14.5%, latest polls shows

Ruling New Democracy (ND) is leading main opposition party SYRIZA by 14.5%, according to the first major poll since the elections and the Thessaloniki International Fair, the results of which were presented tonight by the Star’s main newsletter with Mara Zaharea.

VOTER INTENTIONS

ND – 36.4%

SYRIZA – 21.9%

KINAL – 6.4%

KKE – 4.8%

DiEM25 – 4.3%

GREEK SOLUTION – 3.1%

OTHER PARTY – 4%

UNDECIDED – NO REPLY – 14.8%

The Prime Minister has a favourable rating of 63.1%, while the percentage he receives for his appearance at the TIF was also high, with 46.5% approving of Mitsotaki’s appearance at the TIF, while only 14% expressed a negative opinion.

On the other hand, Alexis Tsipras had a 22.1% approval for his appearance at the TIF and 36.9% expressed a negative opinion.