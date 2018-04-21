ND leads SYRIZA in latest poll by 13 points

Major opposition party New Democracy (ND) leads ruling SYRIZA by 13 points in the latest poll conducted by Metron Analysis for newspaper Ta Nea. The results showed ND had 36.3% against 23.3% for SYRIZA.

The party of Movement for Change Movement is in third place with 9% followed, followed by extreme right Golden Dawn with 7.1%, KKE (communists) with 6.7%, Centrists Union with 3.3% and ANEL with 2.5%.

The majority of the respondents (64%) believed ND would win the upcoming elections, as opposed to those (19%) who thought SYRIZA would come on top.

ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was seen as the most popular (26%) for PM compared to Alexis Tsipras (17%).