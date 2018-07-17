ND presents papers implicating PM Tsipras’s family in public works call to tender scandal

Greece’s major opposition political party New Democracy (ND) has produced documents in parliament claiming they are evidence that construction company “DIODOS” run and owned by first degree relatives of Greek PM Alexis Tsipras had taken part in a public works call to tender using a fake social security clearance certificate (twice). The public project was worth 1.1 euros.

The company included the Greek PM’s brother, Dimitris Tsipras (partner and manager), as well as his sister Zanet Tsipras as a partner. George Tsipras, the PM’s cousin – former general secretary of the Greek Foreign Ministry and currently the director of the PM’s finance office- was also active in the company, acting as general manager.