ND widens gap to 23.3% from SYRIZA in latest poll

Ruling New Democracy (ND) has opened up a substantial gap from major opposition party SYRIZA, according to polling company Marc.

The findings, aired on ALPHA’s main news bulletin with anchor Antonis Sroiter, indicated that ND held a 23.3-point lead over SYRIZA on the respondents’ voting intentions.

Specifically, ND received 43.6% on voters’ intentions, SYRIZA 20.3%, KINAL 5.4%, KKE 4.8%, Hellenic Solution 3.1% and DiEM25 2%.

The popularity rates of Sotiris Tsiodras, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson on the Covid-19 virus, are overwhelming, as 94.6% of those asked expressed a “positive” or “rather positive” view of him, while Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Chardalias also scored high with 84.3%.

The large majority of the respondents (91.6%) were also favourable to the strict measures imposed, saying they would stay home during the Easter holidays, while 80.4% agreed the tough restrictive measures were necessary for public health and safety.

On the question of how was the most suitable to be PM, 63.1% answered Kyriakos Mitsotakis, 17.8% Alexis Tsipras and 19.1% answered “Neither of the two”.