ND wins 11 out of 13 regions across Greece in local elections

Candidates supported by opposition party New Democracy (ND) have established a clear lead in six of the seven regions in the second Sunday of local elections, according to the initial official results released by the Interior Ministry.

As a result, after the current round of regional elections, 11 of the 13 regions of the country will be won by ND candidates.

Meanwhile, ND also won the municipality of Athens, as Kostas Bakoyiannis was elected Mayor of the Greek capital with over 65%, defeating his opponent from SYRIZA, Nassos Iliopoulos who received over 34%, with 96.7% of the votes counted.