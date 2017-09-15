Near-nude ancient Roman battles in “Bromans” TV reality show! (photos-video)

The “Survivors” reality show that aired on Skai TV was a huge success last season in Greece. But if that mundane competition on a remote exotic isle wasn’t enough for you, then how about a group of near naked men battling it out against each other in physical ancient Roman themed tasks in a pop-up coliseum with a crowd and their girlfriends doing chores of their own like wine-making and sculpting, but above all providing moral support. The group of eight ‘Bros’, some of whom claim to have been ‘tricked’ into taking part in the series of events. After undergoing their gruelling trials, the contestants will decide amongst themselves who they feel has navigated the choppy waters of restrictive Ancient Roman gender roles the least successfully that week.

The unfortunate Bro and his companion will then be sent on the first flight back to 21st Century AD.

After triumphing in the grand final, the bro-est of all the bros will win 11,300 euros and no doubt, the undying affection of his female companion.