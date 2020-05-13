Nearly 100 New York children treated for mysterious illness thought to be linked to Covid-19

Calling the situation “truly disturbing,” on Tuesday Cuomo said state health officials are investigating the spate of new patients who’ve come down with “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome,” which has already killed three children in New York.
“New York State is now investigating about 100 cases of an inflammatory illness in children that may be related to Covid-19,” the governor said in a tweet, adding that the illness affects those between infancy and 21 years of age and asking parents to look out for a series of symptoms, including vomiting, changes in skin color and prolonged fever.
Read more: RT