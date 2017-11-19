Over 100 thousand have voted in centre-left elections, despite bad weather

Nov, 19 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Over 100 thousand citizens have cast their ballots in the second round for the election of the leader of the newly formed centre-left party. The two candidates that are facing off are PASOK president Fofi Gennimata and Nikos Androulakis. Fofi Gennimata voted at the election centre in the area of Kamatero, while Mr. Androulakis voted in Heraklion in Crete. Androulakis called on all citizens to take part in the electoral process. The voting booths will remain open until 8 pm. It should be noted that only those who voted in the first round are eligible to vote. Over 200,000 had voted in the first round of elections.

Ï ðñüåäñïò ôïõ ÊÉÄÇÓÏ Ãéþñãïò ÐáðáíäñÝïõ øçößæåé óôï åêëïãéêü ôìÞìá ôïõ Çñáêëåßïõ ÊñÞôçò óôïí â' ãýñï ôùí åêëïãþí ãéá ôï íÝï öïñÝá ôçò ÊåíôñïáñéóôåñÜò ôçí ÊõñéáêÞ 19 Íïåìâñßïõ 2017. (EUROKINISSI/ÓÔÅÖÁÍÏÓ ÑÁÐÁÍÇÓ)

