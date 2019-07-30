Necropants: Did Icelandic Sorcerers really make Magic pants out of human skin? (video)

A museum in Iceland is home to the only known pair of necropants: pants made out of human skin.

Legend has it that Icelandic sorcerers would tear the skin off of a dead friend’s body and clothe themselves in their flesh. They called them Nábrók, or necropants – a type of dark magic that was supposed to bring the wearer unlimited wealth.

Nábrókarstafur (a magical stave for Necropants)

You may have seen a picture of the pants before. A few years back, they enjoyed a short-lived viral celebrity, being shared in sensational stories that make ancient Iceland sound like a place full of dark sorcerers draped in the skin of the dead.

But just how true are these stories? Did anyone ever really wear necropants?

More fiction than fact has been spread about this strange tool from Iceland’s past – but there is a little dark glimmer of reality to the legends of the pants made out of human flesh.

