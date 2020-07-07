Nedovic close to PAO, but Mina will definitely steal the show (photos)

The Serbian guard is reportedly a step away from agreeing on terms with PAO

Nemanja Nedovic is reportedly close to signing a contract with Panathinaikos BC for the 2020-2021 season, after the Serbian guard became a free agent at the end of his two-year stint with Olimpia Milano.

The combo guard was a necessary addition to the Greek champion’s roster after the departure of captain Nick Calathes who left for Barcelona.

Upon his arrival in the Greek capital the Serbian guard will probably face some strong competition on winning the media spotlight, as his hot partner, Mina Milutinovic, will reportedly be accompanying him.

The 25-year-old Serbian model has over 114K followers on Instagram and always keeps her fans up to date posting regularly on her social media.

