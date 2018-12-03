Neo-Nazi Germans planned to kill politicians & migrants

Under the plot, Green Party leader Claudia Roth, foreign minister Heiko Mass and ex-president Joachim Gauck would have been executed

A secret army of 200 neo-Nazi soldiers planned to murder immigrants and political figures in Germany, it has been revealed.

The operation, chillingly titled Day X, was intended to wreak havoc on the country by carrying out a series of brutal killings.

Under the plot, Green Party leader Claudia Roth, foreign minister Heiko Mass and ex-president Joachim Gauck would have been executed.

The conspiracy was revealed in a seven page report by Berlin news weekly, Focus.

Death squads planned to lure them and other left-wingers to remote locations to assassinate them on the day law and order collapsed – something they claim is ‘imminent.’

The 200 soldiers were also set to target leaders of asylum groups they blamed for rapes, terror and social unrest.

