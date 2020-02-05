Neolithic Czech well claimed as world’s oldest wooden structure

Originally about four meters (yards) deep, the well was found in 2018 at the site of a future motorway

Archaeologists claimed Tuesday that a Neolithic well found in the Czech Republic was the world’s oldest uncovered wooden structure, citing extensive tests.

“We have carried out a dendrochronological analysis and confirmed it with radiocarbon dating,” said Jaroslav Peska from the Archeological Center in the eastern Czech city of Olomouc.

“The well dates back to 5,256-5,255 BC. There is currently no older man-made wooden structure dated by dendrochronology in the world, although this may change in the future,” Peska told AFP.

Originally about four meters (yards) deep, the well was found in 2018 at the site of a future motorway about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital Prague.

“We dug up a lower wooden part of the well that is 1.4 meters high and which rose to the surface,” said Peska.

