Netanyahu says will annex Jordan Valley if reelected

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank if reelected.

Speaking to the press a week before the election, Netanyahu also said that the Donald Trump administration’s peace plan, which he said would be released days after the election, would provide a “historic opportunity” for annexing the West Bank and other areas.

Soon before Netanyahu spoke, David Elhayani, Jordan Valley regional council chief thanked Netanyahu for a “historic moment for the State of Israel.”

A polling company working for Netanyahu’s Likud party has in recent days been asking voters about potential support by Donald Trump’s administration for annexation of various areas. Likud has denied the polling firm was working on its behalf. A joint press conference by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and White House national security adviser John Bolton is set to take place within hours of Netanyahu’s planned announcement, but it was not clear whether there was a connection between the two events.

Read more HERE