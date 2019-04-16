Netanyahu secures majority backing after right-wing parties recommend him as PM

With eight of 11 parties having presented their recommendations to Rivlin, premier wins support of 61 MKs in the 120-seat Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured the backing of a majority of Knesset members Tuesday as Yisrael Beytenu and the Union of Right-Wing Parties recommended him to form the next government in their official consultations with President Reuven Rivlin.

With eight of the 11 parties elected to the Knesset having now presented their recommendations to Rivlin, Netanyahu has the backing of 61 MKs, a majority of the 120-seat Knesset. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, in contrast, has just 41.

