Netflix actor of series “That ’70s Show” Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role on the hit series That ’70s Show, has been charged with raping three women in the early 2000s.

He is charged with raping the women, who were all in their 20s, between 2001 and 2003.

Mr Masterson, 44, denies the charges and has argued that his membership of the Church of Scientology was leading to his persecution.

If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors did not file charges in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations expiring.

Mr Masterson’s lawyer Tom Mesereau said his client “is innocent”.

“Obviously, Mr Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” Mr Mesereau said in a statement.

