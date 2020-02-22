Netflix announces The Witcher season 2

Netflix has taken to a press release to announce a number of things about The Witcher season 2. Production is starting, it’s arriving some time in 2021 (no date yet) and it has added a lot of cast members.

While all four main actors are returning (Geralt, Yenn, Jaskier, Ciri, obviously), as well as much of the supporting cast, here is who the show is adding for the second season:

Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert

Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia

Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen

Mecia Simson as Francesca

Perhaps one of the most exciting tidbits is the reportedly confirmed leak that Mark Hamill has officially been offered the part of Vesemir. According to fansite Redanian Intelligence, which has a good reputation for accuracy, that did indeed happen.

There’s been no word on whether Hamill has accepted the role or not as of this writing, so it’s a little early to celebrate…but the idea is still pretty exciting. Vesemir is Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, an old and kindly witcher who is prone to dropping invaluable wisdom…as well as taking the occasional impromptu mid-lesson nap. He’s a pretty important character in the series, figuring into both Geralt’s past and Ciri’s training at the witcher’s keep, Kaer Morhen, in big ways.

source forbes.com