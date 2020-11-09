Netflix to kick off new TV channel

Named Direct, the linear channel — which is only available to subscribers — will air French, international, and U.S

Netflix has chosen France to test its first channel offering, as Variety reports.

Named Direct, the linear channel — which is only available to subscribers — will air French, international, and U.S. feature films and TV series that are available on the streaming service. However, the channel will only be accessible via the service’s web browser, unlike its streaming service, which is found on set-top boxes thanks to distribution deals with French telco groups such as Orange, Canal Plus, and SFR.

The initiative marks Netflix’s first foray into real-time, scheduled programming. The service previously tested the option Shuffle Play, which wasn’t in real-time but featured recommended programming to a sample of international users, explained a source at Netflix. The difference this time around is that the test is being localized in one country, rather than a sample of users.

