“Never gonna happen”: Ricky Gervais responds to reaction over Golden Globes performance

The reaction to Gervais’ speech appeared to be overwhelmingly positive among people who do not work in the news, media, or entertainment industries

Comedian Ricky Gervais has responded to the reaction to his eye-opening performance in hosting the 2020 Golden Globe Awards over the weekend, saying that he was relieved it was over.

Gervais caused many in Hollywood to melt down on Sunday after he ruthlessly mocked and attacked out-of-touch celebrities and elites for trying to politicize everything and for constantly lecturing the world.

The reaction to Gervais’ speech appeared to be overwhelmingly positive among people who do not work in the news, media, or entertainment industries.

Entertainment news website Gold Derby wrote in a tweet, “Golden Globes viewers want Ricky Gervais to host ‘every year’ — He was ‘amazing!’”

Read more: daily wire